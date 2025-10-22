Homeowner warned after sharing photo of concerning landscaping issue: 'This is a direct result of stress'

Reddit can be a great place to get answers to your gardening woes, and for one gardener, it may just have saved the life of their tree after commenters identified the cause of its stress.

Posting on the subreddit r/arborists, a gardener reached out for help after noticing that the bark near the base of their two-year-old tree was peeling away.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I planted this tree 2 years ago and feel it's been doing awesome, until recently," the gardener wrote alongside two images of the stressed-out tree.

Commenters pointed out that the mulch volcano at the base of the tree was the likely culprit and advised the gardener to remove it and expose the root flare as soon as possible.

"This is a direct result of stress from volcano mulching and/or being buried too deeply. Maples absolutely do not tolerate a smothered, suffocated root flare/trunk flare," one commenter explained.

Another added, "Remove mulch volcano."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Mulch volcanoes are a harmful practice that involves piling a thick mound of mulch against a tree's trunk. This pile of mulch traps moisture, causing bark to rot and become diseased, as well as facilitating insect infestations. It can also encourage the roots to grow upward instead of downward, which can suffocate the tree. This can lead to decay, and in the worst cases, even the tree's death.

However, if used correctly, natural mulch can be a great way to add nutrients to the soil. It also helps suppress weeds and conserve water, which is great for supporting healthy plants and trees. Using less mulch — in the shape of doughnut rather than a volcano — not only benefits the plants, but it can also save people money as they need to buy much less and won't spend a fortune replacing damaged and dying trees.

Native trees are a great addition to any native garden, providing shade and cooler temperatures during hot weather. They also provide habitats for local wildlife and don't need a lot of maintenance because they are adapted to local soil and weather conditions. As a result, native gardens are also much cheaper to maintain and help support the local environment, which is a bonus all around.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.