Experts warn against common landscaping mistake with potentially dangerous consequences: 'Just say no'

"Can't believe it's still going on."

by Christine Dulion
Photo Credit: Facebook

A Facebook post from the LSU AgCenter is sparking discussion among gardeners after highlighting a common yet harmful practice: piling mulch into towering "volcanoes" around tree trunks.

The post shows the base of a tree circled by a massive mound of mulch. "Just say no to 'Volcano Mulching,'" the post says. "Mulch should never be piled up in a mound around the base of the trunk." The warning struck a chord with readers, with many of them saying they'd seen volcano mulching in their own neighborhoods.

Photo Credit: Facebook

Mulch volcanoes may look tidy, but experts warn against them because they trap moisture against the bark, creating the perfect environment for rot, pests, and disease. Beyond risking the life of your trees, excessive mulch is a waste of money, especially for homeowners who pay by the cubic yard.

"When mulching trees, the mulch should be spread out in a flat disk about 2 to 4 inches deep and pulled back slightly from the trunk," the post advises. "As the mulch thins out and decays, add more mulch as necessary." Natural mulch, when used in small doses, can be beneficial for plants, suppressing weeds, helping retain moisture, and enriching the soil over time as it breaks down. But too much can be harmful.

Additionally, upgrading to a natural lawn is one of the best things you can do for your yard. Planting native plants, clover, and buffalo grass, as well as using eco-friendly techniques like xeriscaping, can save homeowners both money and time on maintenance. Native lawns lower water bills and create healthier habitats for pollinators — tiny but crucial allies that help protect our food supply. Even a partial switch can bring big benefits for your yard and your wallet.

Commenters were quick to weigh in. One said: "Landscapers know better and yet they still do it. I've always thought they are playing the long game hoping to sell you new trees years down the road."

Another added, "I've been saying this for years.....can't believe it's still going on."

A third chimed in more bluntly: "It may take several years, but it will eventually kill the tree. Don't think you're okay because the leaves didn't brown immediately."

