DIYer shows off amazing creation made with old dinner napkins: 'So practical'

Most of us have a drawer full of old linens we don't quite know what to do with — but one clever Redditor has shown how stained or unused cloth can be given a whole new life.

In a post on "r/upcycling," a user shared photos of "simple slouchy reusable tote bags" they made entirely from old dinner napkins and bandanas.

The results? Bright, functional carryalls that look more like boutique finds than rescued scraps. "They are also lined and adjustable," the maker explained, showing how even small fabric pieces can be turned into something stylish and practical.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The creator credits the design to an "origami bag" style (a popular fold-based sewing method), which allows for easy customization depending on the fabric you have on hand. That makes the project beginner-friendly — and perfect for anyone looking to shrink their fabric stash while avoiding waste.

Upcycling projects like this not only save money on new items but also keep fabric waste out of landfills — a major issue in the fashion and textile industries. By reusing materials already in your home, you extend their lifecycle and reduce demand for cheaply made, short-lived products.

As professional organizers point out, creative reuse can even translate to financial rewards, such as store credit or cost savings on essentials.

Commenters on Reddit were quick to cheer on the project.

"Beautiful and so cool!! Lovely way to upcycle and so practical!" one wrote.

Another added, "These are great and I love your fabric combo choices."

A third chimed in: "This is so cute! Do you have a tutorial?"

Whether you're handy with a sewing machine or just getting started with DIY, this project shows that with a little creativity, even the most unassuming household items can be transformed into something beautiful — and useful.

