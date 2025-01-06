Uniqlo teams up with student designers to create new collection using unexpected materials: 'Fabric should never be considered waste'

The popular Japanese clothing company Uniqlo worked with four fashion design students to promote recycling and reusing clothing rather than throwing it away.

Dominic Miguel, Gianna Marshall, Jordan Clarke, and Dahlia Litt are students at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles. With Clarke acting as creative director, the four of them created an upcycled line of denim clothes, according to Women Wear Daily.

Where did they get the denim? Uniqlo collaborated with them, sourcing denim scraps from its research hub, Fast Retailing's Jeans Innovation Center in Los Angeles.

🗣️ Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to recycle old clothes and electronics?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

This fashionable collaboration shows how fabulous upcycled and recycled clothes can be. Using these simple denim scraps, the four students created refined and moody looks. These styles could effortlessly fit into designer collections and luxury stores.

While these denim looks aren't for sale, they inspired Uniqlo to further embrace recycled clothing. The brand launched an upcycled denim collection, available at Re.Uniqlo Studio and designed by Sean Lequang. Re.Uniqlo Studio is a global initiative that aims to extend the life of all clothing. It offers embroidery, repair, and recycling services.

Uniqlo's green collaborations and initiatives exemplify a commitment to eco-friendly fashion. The brand's innovation encourages everyone to reinvent their clothing, not toss it in the trash. It allows more people to upcycle, helping everyone save money and keep the clothes they love.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Uniqlo's actions also save clothes from going to landfills, where they increase pollution. Plus, it reduces pollution caused by buying new, such as transportation and manufacturing emissions.

Marshall told WWD: "The inspiration behind this collection comes from a strong commitment to sustainability and the belief that fabric should never be considered waste. … With creativity and care, fabrics can be reimagined and given a new life."

Jean Shein, the global director of sustainability at Uniqlo, told WWD that the FIDM collaboration "reflects our commitment to engaging with communities and advancing circular fashion through Re.Uniqlo." These attitudes keep fabric out of landfills and in the hands of people who want to revamp and wear them again and again.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



