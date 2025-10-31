Woman shares clever gift-giving trick to save money this holiday season: 'This makes me so happy'

A simple, yet clever way to up your gift-wrapping game could trim your holiday spending.

A Redditor explained that they save and sort the tissue paper they receive in gifts by color so it can be reused later.

While this holiday hack may seem small, every little bit of reuse adds up.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"This makes me so happy," one commenter wrote.

"I love being frugal, organized, and good to the environment all at the same time," another Redditor agreed.

Here's how to make it work: After you receive a gift, carefully unfold and flatten the tissue paper instead of crumpling or tossing it. Store it by color or size so you can easily find matching sheets for future gift bags or boxes.

Before reusing, you might lightly flatten creases so the paper looks fresh again. One Redditor even suggested ironing it, if necessary. Then, when it's your turn to give, grab your organized stash. The paper will elevate your gift-wrapping efforts without the expense.

From a consumer perspective, the benefits are many. Instead of buying new tissue paper each time you wrap a present, when you save what's been given to you, you'll already have neatly folded sheets ready to go.

Over multiple gifts in a season, or even across years, those few dollars you'd spend each time could translate into real savings.

Beyond the dollars and cents, the environmental payoff is meaningful. Every time you reuse tissue paper, you reduce demand for new paper being produced, packaged, shipped, and eventually discarded.

That means less waste ending up in landfills and fewer resources, such as trees, water, and energy, being used for manufacturing. This small act of reuse becomes part of a larger eco-conscious cycle, helping to reduce planet-warming pollution and conserve precious resources.

As the holiday season nears, remember: reuse isn't just frugality, it's a small contribution to a less wasteful world.

