Homeowner stuns with 'beautiful' DIY tiny home build: 'A very comfortable and cozy home'

As affordable and adorable tiny homes continue to be a growing part of the housing market, one Redditor shared photos of the new tiny house they built all by themselves.

Shared in the r/TinyHouses subreddit, the post contains multiple photos of the finished home. The original poster wrote, "333 sq ft built by me."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Each photo shows a different part of the inside or outside of the home. The front of the house is painted purple with four large windows around the front door.

Inside, the ground floor showcases storage ingenuity often associated with tiny homes — tidy areas tucked in every nook and cranny. A photo taken from the upstairs looking down shows all the furniture one could need in a living and dining space, with everything comfortably arranged.

The tiny house boom began in the early 2000s as consumers became aware of their impact on the environment. As traditional home prices rose, so did the popularity of tiny homes, and they're still going strong today.

Tiny houses range from $30,000 to $60,000, with luxury options costing closer to $100,000. Even an extravagant tiny home is still a fraction of the cost of a traditional home in most parts of the United States.

Owners of tiny homes continue to enjoy savings after construction, too, since their small dwellings generate lower water and power bills and taxes. Tiny homes are also convenient since they can be constructed quickly, are often mobile, and encourage a simpler lifestyle.

The planet also loves tiny homes. They require fewer resources to build and use less water and energy than traditional homes.

Other Redditors admired the handiwork of the OP.

"I love how the [stairs] curve at the bottom," one user said. "The kitchen and living area look really spacious. It looks like it's a very comfortable and cozy home. Lucky you!"

Another wrote: "Bang up job! You should feel proud."

"This is beautiful," someone else commented.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.