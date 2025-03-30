Shopper sounds off on surprising trend occurring in thrift stores: 'No longer feels at all ... like it used to'

Thrifting can be an adventure since you never know what you're going to find.

Unfortunately, it's getting harder and harder to find treasures due to overconsumption. One Redditor posted about their experience. They shared that they are seeing a lot of junk at these stores alongside new merchandise that stores just can't sell. "Obviously, this is a mildly hollow rant about a broader social issue. While I don't blame anyone for wanting to fit in, look cool, or be accepted by others, I wish everyone was as conscious of their consumption habits," they said.

For years, people have shared treasures found at thrift stores. They've found everything from cash to expensive outfits costing only a few dollars. However, the abundance of fast-fashion options is changing the face of thrifting.

In fact, Environ Buzz made the argument that many people now treat thrift stores like fast-fashion options that are environmentally friendly. Instead of buying clothes that will last, people assume they can buy trendy clothes at thrift stores and then discard those when the trend has passed, all without doing much harm to the planet. It certainly doesn't help when secondhand fast fashion fills thrift store racks.

The problems with overconsumption aren't limited to thrift stores. According to Net Impact, that mindset contributes to rising temperatures around the globe, the depletion of natural resources, and more. Besides our tendency to overconsume material items, like clothes, we also use more energy, food, and other resources than we need. Clearly, we need to change our mindset around the way we use all of these things, from clothing to energy, etc.

Fellow Redditors seemed to agree that thrifting has gone downhill in recent years.

"Yeah thrifting at Goodwill no longer feels at all like going to an antique store like it used to, now it feels like diving through a garbage heap for any valuable scraps," someone shared.

Others seemed to think that the anti-consumption movement needs a reboot.

"I feel like we need more people to champion the anticonsumption/lowbuy movement but in a non shamey way, just kind of sharing the great reasons to do it," one commenter said.

