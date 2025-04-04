Thrifter fends off envious shoppers after making incredible find: 'This is the type of item I go straight to the register for'

"Two people tried to take it from my cart."

A lucky thrifter shared a jarring story of their secondhand shopping experience on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

The original poster shared a photo of a Yeti tote soft cooler, which retails for $350, safely secured in their trunk. The caption reads, "2 people tried to take it from my cart."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Given the $7.99 price tag, the attempts to snag the bag do not exactly come as a surprise, especially to fellow thrifters.

Commenters shared their own experiences with grabby shoppers, with one saying: "I had stuff taken from me while paying for it at the register. They ran out with an entire box of comics that I don't want to even think about." Another shared some advice: "This is the type of item I go straight to the register for and try and act natural LOL."

Other thrifters have hit the jackpot with their finds. For example, one paid $11 for a dress and boots worth $760. Another found a hoodie once valued at $800.

There are more reasons to thrift than buying items at a fraction of their retail cost. By purchasing clothes and other goods secondhand, we can reduce the textile waste that exists in the world. We can also reduce our impact on the planet — for example, by way of fast fashion.

With tons of shops to choose from and aisles upon aisles of clothes, you could be the next lucky shopper who comes home with a luxury item for just a few bucks.

