Thrift shopper nabs extremely rare designer coat for a steal: ‘Great story too’

There’s always that special item on a clothing rack that catches the eye. For one secondhand shopper, it was a beautiful Paul Smith coat with a unique design that they found at their local thrift store.

The Reddit user shared photos of their vintage jacket on the r/ThriftStoreHauls forum, along with its story.

Photo Credit: u/HonestConcentrate369 / Reddit

The owner of the jacket reached out to Paul Smith after not being able to find out much about the coat. “[It] turns out it’s part of an old collection that they didn’t have in their archives,” the user said. The company then sent them postage and a garment box to send in the jacket so they could archive photos of it.

Paul Smith pieces retail for several hundred dollars each, and it’s worth assuming this piece would have a high value because it’s an older model. The user noted in the comments section that they only paid a little over $12 for the coat.

Thrifting is a valuable experience for scoring timeless pieces like this coat at a great price. Other users have found high-end clothing and pieces at their local thrift stores and shared their finds on the forum. One lucky shopper found a pair of Ferragamo shoes for $4 at their store, which retail for upwards of $800. Another took home a vintage Mackie’s Wearable Art Collection jacket for less than $1.

There are also numerous eco-benefits to thrifting your pieces rather than buying new ones. It keeps old pieces in circulation and out of landfills while reducing the need to make new clothing — which generates a ton of dirty emissions and waste.

Users in the comments expressed their adoration for the pattern on the jacket. “This is [a] very cool coat and great story too,” one user commented.

“That’s so cool! The colors in that close up are amazing,” another wrote.

