Shopper thrilled after scoring valuable item for cheap at estate sale: 'Wow'

"That is gorgeous!"

by Cassidy Lovell
One Reddit user struck gold at an estate sale when they purchased a 14-karat gold bracelet for $5.

Photo Credit: iStock

This thrift shopper literally struck gold.

A shopper spent a little extra time sifting through jewelry at the thrift store, and it was worth all the effort. They shared a photo of their stunning discovery on the r/ThriftStoreHauls Reddit forum.

"Got this 14k bracelet for $5 today at an estate sale," they wrote. "Sometimes rummaging through a table of jewelry will pay off."

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

The gorgeous gold bracelet features several small, connected chains. It's nothing gaudy, and many shoppers may have skipped right over it. For the lucky Redditor, though, they saved — or made — hundreds of dollars. 

Gold is currently valued at around $150 per gram, according to APMEX. The bracelet is 14-karat gold — a type of gold mixed with another metal such as silver or zinc — and weighs just under 10 grams. If the Redditor decides to sell the bracelet, they're likely looking at a selling price of several hundred dollars.

You won't always stumble upon hundreds of dollars' worth of gold while shopping at thrift stores, but you'll still save around $1,700 per year, on average.

Thrift stores are a great way to get hold of unique, discounted goods, such as cashmere sweaters, expandable dining room tables, or high-end bicycles.

Shopping at thrift stores and donating your old stuff are excellent ways to make a positive impact on the environment. 

Each year, billions of pounds of clothing, furniture, and appliances are thrown out and sent to landfills. Many of these items are in good or repairable condition but never get the chance at a second life.

Supporting secondhand stores helps prevent items from entering landfills and conserves resources by lowering demand for new products. 

Redditors in the comments were stunned by the shopper's beautiful bracelet. 

"Wow," one user commented. "That is gorgeous!"

"That's around 800 for the gold," another Redditor mentioned. "Good eye!"

"Score," a third added.

