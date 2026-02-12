  • Home Home

Shopper thrilled after finding brand new item for cheap at thrift store: 'I grabbed it so fast'

"Ugh, I'm so jealous."

by Brianne Nemiroff
One lucky thrifter found a Zojirushi rice cooker at 97% off.

Photo Credit: iStock

With so many brands choosing to create appliances with planned obsolescence in mind rather than longevity, it feels unreasonable to shell out hundreds of dollars for items not made to last.

Luckily for avid thrifters, they may not have to. One day, they may come across a white whale and share it on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

"It happened…brand new with stickers still on (and protective paper inside)!" one delighted Redditor said, showing a picture of a Zojirushi Micom Rice Cooker & Warmer.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"$16 I grabbed it so fast," they added. On the brand's website, it typically retails for $230 — representing a 97% discount for the shopper on a brand-new rice cooker.

Consumers who shop at thrift stores or on local marketplaces can find extraordinary deals on luxury goods simply by putting in the effort to search. 

Previous thrifters have found designer brands like Tiffany & Co., Coach, Sebago, and Jimmy Choo, as well as valuable kitchen appliances from KitchenAid and Staub.

Thrifting is also a great way to flip items locally to make a profit. If a consumer sees an item priced far below market value — like a rice cooker for 97% off — they can easily price it a generous 60% off and make a big profit.

Ultimately, shopping at thrift stores is better for the planet than buying from department stores and fast fashion, as it can slow demand for new items and reduce the impact of trash sent to landfills. 

According to the EPA, of the 2.2 million tons of small appliance waste sent to landfills in 2018, 75.9% could not be recycled. It's a kinder choice to support shopping opportunities that foster a circular economic model rather than a linear one.

The Redditors were quick to celebrate the OP's stellar find.

"Ugh, I'm so jealous," one commenter lamented. "I just bought one new for full price." 

"Jealous!" added another. "Nice haul!"

