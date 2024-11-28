Shopper thrilled after finding cult favorite gym equipment in mint condition at local Goodwill: 'What a steal!'

The new year looms, and if you have goals to learn a craft, work out more, or develop your personal style, look no further than your local thrift. One shopper was thrilled to find an incredibly affordable Peloton bike.

If you find something fun secondhand and want to show it off, check out r/ThriftStoreHauls. Folks on the page share everything from pet toys to kitchenware. One person shared the deal they got on a seemingly brand-new Peloton bike.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Lucked out finding this Peloton for $300 at Goodwill; it still has the plastic on the screen," the OP captioned the post. In the attached photo, viewers can see the black and red indoor spin bike, including the large screen.

These bikes retail for around $1,400 new and are one of the most popular at-home workout programs. They gained popularity during the pandemic when folks were looking for ways to stay fit at home. From 2020-2021, the company signed up one million new customers, according to the Wall Street Journal. Since 2022, though, the company has struggled to keep up with the success of that time.









If you are hoping to start a fitness journey, there are plenty of these bikes listed on Facebook Marketplace. The OP lucked out finding it at the thrift shop, and at $300, they got around 80% off the original price.

Finding incredible deals like this is just one of the many reasons to keep shopping secondhand. People who regularly buy stuff from the thrift store have the potential to save around $1,800 a year, according to CouponFollow.

Shopping secondhand can also help you limit your consumption of fast fashion, which is incredibly bad for the environment. The churn of these brands leads to human rights violations, textile waste, and degradation of the environment.

Redditors were impressed with this score and had some advice for how to get the most bang for their buck.

One person said they could get an updated seat for free. "Contact support and make sure that a replacement seat post was issued to your serial number!"

Someone else complained about some of the Peloton services: "Peloton added a $95 reactivation fee for used Pelotons, but maybe this one was never even registered."

The OP wrote that you can use it without paying for their fitness app. "I've been using the 'just ride' feature, which is free and gives basic info."

A Peloton fan congratulated the OP, saying, "What a steal, I paid $2500, and I still believe it's worth every penny. Enjoy!"

