  • Home Home

Shopper in awe after finding price tag on weight set at Goodwill: 'My eyes probably popped out of my skull'

"That's a great find."

by Kelsey Kovner
"That's a great find."

Photo Credit: iStock

Getting incredible deals on basic home items can be an incredibly rewarding part of thrift shopping. High-end kitchen tools are great to find, but sometimes the mundane, like toys or simple workout equipment, can be just as exciting. One secondhand shopper found a great deal on hand weights at their local thrift. 

Lucky thrift shoppers take to r/ThriftShopHauls on Reddit to show off their best finds. One thrifter shared a set of hand weights they got for a fraction of the original price. 

"That's a great find."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"That's a great find."
Photo Credit: Reddit

The post shows two photos of the two sets of dumbbells, one 30-pound set and one 40-pound set. The caption read, "Spotted these and snatched them up immediately. Weights typically sell for $1/lb. Half that if you're lucky. These were less than 8¢/lb." 

This shopper might be underestimating the cost of weights. Similar 30-pound weights can be purchased at Dick's Sporting Goods for $45, making them $1.50 per pound. This shopper got all four weights for only $11, likely saving close to 90% compared to buying new weights. 


💡Make money recycling your old stuff


Looking for an easy way to clean out your closet and get paid for the trouble? Trashie has you covered.

Trashie's Take Back Bags cost $20 but earn you $30 in rewards, which means you're making money every time you fill one up with old clothes, shoes, linens, or bags.

GET PAID

Trashie | Take Back Bag

The Cool Down may receive a commission on purchases made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

Thrift shopping is one of the best ways to save money on everyday purchases. Just swapping out half of your clothing purchases for secondhand can save you $100 a year. Adding in savings on home goods, and other items can help your savings grow exponentially 

Shopping secondhand is also a way to be a little gentler on the planet. Scientific American wrote about the potential benefits of thrifting: "A 2016 report commissioned by the Nordic Council of Ministers found that the reuse and recycling of textiles that are made in and exported from Nordic countries saves the equivalent of 425 million pounds of CO2 annually, along with 19 billion gallons of water. 

Watch now: Mutual of Omaha brand leader shares details on resurrection of iconic TV show

"That is equivalent to the CO2 expelled by around 42,000 cars each year and the annual water usage of about 174,000 American households, according to U.S. government estimates."

Redditors were impressed with the find. 

One person wrote, "Great find. I've never seen even one of these weights in a thrift store."

Someone else commented, "That's a great find. Even secondhand weight tends to be around a dollar per lb if you're not trying to get tetanus." 

The original poster responded, "Yeah I wish I had camera footage of when I saw the price. My eyes probably popped out of my skull. Instant buy."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x