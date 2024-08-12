Shopper in awe after finding price tag on weight set at Goodwill: 'My eyes probably popped out of my skull'

Getting incredible deals on basic home items can be an incredibly rewarding part of thrift shopping. High-end kitchen tools are great to find, but sometimes the mundane, like toys or simple workout equipment, can be just as exciting. One secondhand shopper found a great deal on hand weights at their local thrift.

Lucky thrift shoppers take to r/ThriftShopHauls on Reddit to show off their best finds. One thrifter shared a set of hand weights they got for a fraction of the original price.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post shows two photos of the two sets of dumbbells, one 30-pound set and one 40-pound set. The caption read, "Spotted these and snatched them up immediately. Weights typically sell for $1/lb. Half that if you're lucky. These were less than 8¢/lb."

This shopper might be underestimating the cost of weights. Similar 30-pound weights can be purchased at Dick's Sporting Goods for $45, making them $1.50 per pound. This shopper got all four weights for only $11, likely saving close to 90% compared to buying new weights.



Thrift shopping is one of the best ways to save money on everyday purchases. Just swapping out half of your clothing purchases for secondhand can save you $100 a year. Adding in savings on home goods, and other items can help your savings grow exponentially

Shopping secondhand is also a way to be a little gentler on the planet. Scientific American wrote about the potential benefits of thrifting: "A 2016 report commissioned by the Nordic Council of Ministers found that the reuse and recycling of textiles that are made in and exported from Nordic countries saves the equivalent of 425 million pounds of CO2 annually, along with 19 billion gallons of water.

"That is equivalent to the CO2 expelled by around 42,000 cars each year and the annual water usage of about 174,000 American households, according to U.S. government estimates."

Redditors were impressed with the find.

One person wrote, "Great find. I've never seen even one of these weights in a thrift store."

Someone else commented, "That's a great find. Even secondhand weight tends to be around a dollar per lb if you're not trying to get tetanus."

The original poster responded, "Yeah I wish I had camera footage of when I saw the price. My eyes probably popped out of my skull. Instant buy."

