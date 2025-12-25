Tesla owner distraught after security camera captures shocking incident: 'I will consider pressing charges'

"Amazes me still how people are completely unaware of the Sentry Mode?"

Another Tesla owner has experienced vandalism to their car, and, per usual, Sentry Mode has all the footage to prove it.

A Reddit user shared their experience in the r/TeslaModelY subreddit and asked for advice about the next best steps and course of action. While the incident happened three years ago, the owner found a scratch on their car one morning and went right to the Sentry Mode security footage to see that the vandal lives in their building and owns a BMW with a license plate and VIN discoverable from the video.

The post read, "The scratch is not very big and I don't really need to change the panel or anything, but I want this person to at least pay for the detailing. I have informed the building management."

They ended up leaving a note on the culprit's car asking them to reach out, and if not, "I will consider pressing charges or going through their insurance," the poster wrote.

Vandalism of Teslas has become increasingly common as its CEO has made some questionable decisions and political moves in recent years. Whether it's getting keyed, slashed tires, or even paint thrown on the vehicles, it seems to be a recurring issue for Tesla owners.

The reason for this incident isn't clear. But stories of vandalism against EVs like this could make potential EV owners think twice before making their next car an EV, and slow the adoption of one of the best consumer-centric ways to reduce planet-warming pollution created by gas-powered vehicles.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

Even accounting for a mineral-intensive production process of EV batteries, EVs are still much cleaner than gas-powered vehicles, with zero planet-warming tailpipe pollution, often making up for their higher manufacturing pollution in 18 months at most. While billions of tons of dirty energy sources are mined every year for gas and oil, just millions of tons are extracted for the clean energy transition's battery requirements.

Commenters were supportive of the Tesla owner's pursuit of justice.

Some offered advice: "Keep the recording. File a police report. They'll have to cover the repair."

"I wouldn't give them the opportunity to weasel out of responsibility," another added.

Others just wondered why: "Amazes me still how people are completely unaware of the Sentry Mode?"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.