Tesla owner shares frustrating footage after security cam catches neighborhood vandal: 'Tell me you pressed charges'

This Tesla owner was lucky to catch a vandal on camera.

Tesla owner _syana (@syana_) shared shocking security footage to TikTok after a passerby vandalized their Tesla.

After being alerted to the car's low tire pressure, Syana said they "came out to neighbors who had footage of vandalism."

"Love Tesla & their amazing security," Syana added.

Teslas are equipped with Sentry Mode, which is "an intelligent vehicle security system that alerts you when it detects possible threats nearby," per Tesla.

The car cameras recorded someone using what appears to be a pocket knife to pierce the tire before running off with his group. The neighbor's security cameras caught another angle of the perpetrator — certainly enough evidence to press charges if Syana desired.

Unfortunately, electric vehicles and their owners are the victims of minor aggressions to full-blown violence, from people taking EV-designated parking spots to destroying newly installed EV chargers.

Electric vehicles are better for the environment, reducing our reliance on dirty energy sources, which are more polluting to harvest than materials for EV components such as lithium for batteries.

What's more, electric vehicles "produce zero tailpipe emissions, and [hybrids] produce no tailpipe emissions when operating in all-electric mode," according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

While an electric vehicle can be expensive, purchase prices are declining, with the Inflation Reduction Act also offering tax incentives. The cost is expected to "equalize with conventional vehicles, as production volumes increase and battery technologies continue to mature," the DOE wrote.

Plus, you'll save on gas. "The average American driver can save close to $1,500 annually on fuel by switching to electric vehicles," the Great Plains Institute estimates.

ChooseEV has a tool for calculating your annual gas savings — simply input your cars, and see how much you'll save by making the switch to an electric vehicle.

Commenters were shocked by the neighbor's actions — and eager for more information.

"We need an update," a user pleaded. "Tell me you pressed charges."

One TikToker was shocked that "people still don't know about Tesla's cameras?!"

"Never can understand why [people] have issues with a car," someone else wrote.

