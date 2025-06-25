  • Tech Tech

Car reviewer shares look inside wild Kia EV concept built for toughest roads: 'Unbelievable design'

"Consider me a buyer."

by Lily Crowder
As the electric vehicle world continues to grow, the options available are becoming all the more exciting.

In a YouTube video posted by car reviewer Vehicle Virgins (@vehiclevirgins), the user shows off the new Kia Weekender concept vehicle — a van-style camping EV with some amazing specs. 

Vehicle Virgins describes the car as "a camping vehicle with some unbelievable design language."

The video shows the vehicle's stylish external design as well as the inside, which features unique seating options, a massive windshield, and even an extendable roof.

With the public's interest in EVs continuing to grow, it's no wonder this camping-ready model is being tested. 

Owning an EV is a great way to help the planet and gain long-term savings. Because electric vehicles require zero fluid changes — such as oil or gas — they cost less to maintain. As you drive along, you won't be releasing burnt, dirty fuels from your tailpipe.

While common pushback on EV manufacturing includes the necessary mining of materials needed for the batteries, it is important to note that 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuels are being dug out of the Earth every year, compared to the 30 million tons needed for a clean energy transition. Not to mention, those dirty fuels get burned and cannot be reused in the way minerals for EV batteries can.

Commenters on the Kia Weekender concept video shared excitement for the possible new electric vehicle.

"If something like this ever makes it into production, consider me a buyer. Go KIA!" one user said.

Another person added: "This is an awesome concept."

x