Driver shares honest review after buying their first electric vehicle: 'Welcome to the club'

A new electric vehicle owner made waves on Reddit after sharing their first impressions of the Kia EV3 GT-PlusLine.

In a short post titled "Got my first electric vehicle today," the user shared a photo of their brand-new EV3 and a quick review.

"It's the GT-PlusLine version," the original poster wrote. "I think only available in The Netherlands because we don't get a heat pump. I swapped out the rims because I really didn't like the standard ones. So far very happy!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

This EV3 doesn't come with a heat pump, a feature that helps electric cars maintain battery efficiency in colder climates.

There is a growing sense of community among EV drivers, and it's easy to see why more people are joining in. EVs, including the Kia EV3, can save drivers thousands of dollars in gas and maintenance over time while reducing harmful air pollution linked to respiratory illnesses such as asthma.

With more electric options on the road than ever before, many first-time buyers may also qualify for government incentives.

Simple changes such as swapping an internal combustion engine car for an EV can dramatically lower the amount of pollution we create by driving, moving us one step closer to a cleaner, cooler future.

The post received a warm and enthusiastic response from fellow EV owners.

"Awesome, welcome to the club," one commenter wrote.

Another chimed in to say, "Nice wheels!"

One Redditor shared their experience with the vehicle: "Congrats… I got mine 2 weeks ago and I am delighted with the car."

