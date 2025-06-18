Tesla owner furious after bizarre incident in workplace parking lot: 'I will never understand what goes through someone's mind'

"What do you gain!?! What is the purpose?"

A frustrated electric vehicle owner has taken to r/TeslaModel3 for advice on how to deal with someone unplugging a charging car.

"I was charging my car at work. Got a notification that the car was unplugged and stopped charging. Figured there was something wrong with the charging station and I would be leaving soon anyway," wrote the Californian original poster. "When I went to my car, turns out someone had unplugged my car, and my adaptor was left in charging port, so it wouldn't close."

The Model 3 owner managed to get some footage of the perpetrator since the incident happened in the last hour, which is within the built-in dashcam's recording window. From what they could tell, the person worked at a nearby hospital.

Tesla vehicles have been the target of a wide range of mistreatment recently, due primarily to CEO Elon Musk's tarnishing of the brand. His behavior has led to steep declines in Tesla sales, owners seeking to disguise their cars as those of other brands, and Superchargers being vandalized.

The tragedy here is that electric vehicles remain hugely important to decarbonizing transportation. Light-duty vehicles collectively contribute a significant amount of atmospheric pollution. By switching to an EV and cutting tailpipe pollution, drivers can help abate a wide range of negative consequences. These include increasingly destructive weather patterns like drought and flooding, melting glaciers leading to a rise in ocean levels, and ocean acidification leading to ecosystem damage.

EVs get even more efficient when powered by solar energy. Considering the grid is still rather dirty, installing solar panels at home can help ensure your EV is using the cleanest power available. Solar just so happens to be the least expensive, too. EnergySage has a free online tool available for those who want to save some money and further cut pollution when charging their EV. Through it, homeowners can be connected to vetted local solar installers who can knock up to $10,000 off installation costs with the help of rebates and incentives.

Luckily for the original poster, Reddit commenters had some consistent advice for dealing with those who would unplug a charging EV.

"Also I suggest you get a J1772 lock, they're very cheap and quite effective," said the top-voted reply.

"I will never understand what goes through someone's mind or n acts like this. Like, what do you gain!?! What is the purpose?" said another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



