Tenant outraged after neighbor's disturbing habit makes outdoor space unbearable: 'Do I go straight to management?'

Navigating relations with neighbors can be challenging, especially when you're living in close quarters. One tenant vented their frustrations to Reddit's r/Apartmentliving forum.

According to the OP, the neighbor living below them does not clean up after their dog, causing the backyard area to smell. The odor is so bad that the OP can't even sit out on their balcony and enjoy the fresh air because there's so much dog poop on the ground below them.

One of the aspects the OP loves most about their apartment is the view of the mountains from their balcony. However, because of all the dog poop, they can't take in the view without being overwhelmed by the smell. Exasperated, the OP reached out to Reddit for advice.

"I've been avoiding the neighbors the entire time we've lived here," wrote the OP. "If I left them a note, what would I say? Do I go straight to management?"

Redditors were quick to offer tips for handling the situation and agreed that the neighbor's behavior was rude.

"Yeah, that is disgusting and disrespectful!!" wrote one user.

"This is so gross .." commented another Redditor.

"Straight to management with this video in hand," responded one user.

For homeowners across the country, difficult neighbors can become a barrier for anyone looking to adopt climate-friendly lifestyle changes. Other Redditors have vented their frustrations after neighbors have chopped down their trees without permission, disposed of trash in their yard, and complained about a native-plant garden.

While it can be exhausting handling these types of situations, it's always best to start by having a calm conversation with your neighbor. In this case, the OP can also go directly to their landlord to avoid confrontation.

Redditors continued to discuss the frustrating situation.

"Wow; this is pure LAZINESS and disgusting," wrote one user.

