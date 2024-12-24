  • Home Home

Driver shares disbelief after snagging unbelievable deal on EV: 'I'm stoked about this'

by Erin Feiger
Photo Credit: iStock

Getting a good deal on something you've been wanting is always satisfying, but getting a deal on a new electric vehicle was life-changing for one Redditor, who took to r/electricvehicles to share their score and excitement. 

"My first ev and new car in one day," they wrote in the post above a photo of a black-and-white Subaru Solterra

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I signed the lease deal, drove home, and fast charged for the first time today," they added. "I'm excited for my first ev. I'm so glad I found [one] I can afford."

As technology advances, the market becomes more competitive, and prices continue to come down, so more drivers are getting behind the wheel of EVs. The International Energy Agency reported that nearly one in five cars sold in 2023 was an EV, totaling 40 million. 

Along with dropping prices, lease options such as the one the OP found and tax rebates through the Inflation Reduction Act are helping to make the upfront purchase of an EV more affordable. Further, owning an EV saves the driver beaucoup bucks in the long run — $1,500 a year on gas and maintenance. 

To sweeten the deal, an EV is as good for the environment as it is for your wallet. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, a typical car produces over 10,000 pounds of carbon pollution per year. Per Statista, this amounts to around 3.3 billion tons of carbon pollution produced globally by gas vehicles annually. 

If you're ready to switch from a gas-powered car to an EV, the sooner the better, as the tax rebates available through the IRA may soon be disappearing, as reported by The Salt Lake Tribune. 

Other users were as excited as the OP about the new automobile. 

"Congratulations, I have had mine for 10 months now and love it," one wrote

"It's a lovely car!" another said.  

"Yeah, I'm stoked about this basic awd suv," the OP commented.

TCD-Newsletter
x