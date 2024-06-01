Subaru slashes lease price of iconic model by 40%: 'A great car for someone looking to get into an EV for cheap'

People are choosing electric vehicles in historic numbers, and Subaru just made that choice even more affordable. As detailed by Electrek, leasing Subaru's all-electric 2023 Solterra Premium now costs 40% less.

As of early April 2024, drivers who want this capable EV will put zero down and pay only $241 per month, plus all taxes and license fees, according to the news outlet. Since this vehicle used to lease at $399 per month, this represents a significant price reduction. Subaru's choice makes cleaner vehicles more accessible to consumers on a budget.

The lower lease price isn't the only aspect of driving an EV that could help you save your pennies, either. EV drivers save, on average, 60% on the cost of powering their vehicles, according to a Consumer Reports analysis. Repairs and maintenance run about half the cost of those on gas-powered vehicles, too.

Buying an EV also means helping the environment. All-electric vehicles, like the 2023 Solterra Premium, produce zero tailpipe pollution. That's a far cry from the more than 5 tons of annual planet-warming carbon pollution from the average non-electric car.

Companies' eco-friendly initiatives, like lowering lease costs, may help people on the fence about choosing an EV to finally make the switch.

One Redditor said, "This is actually a great car for someone looking to get into an EV for cheap with great AWD as long as you only plan to use it for commuting to and from work and you have the ability to charge at home."

Even if you can't do that, Subaru has made finding a charger for the Solterra while traveling easier. The company's press release states, "To simplify the charging experience while traveling, mobile apps work with the vehicle's multimedia system to help locate thousands of charging options nationwide, including DC fast-charging stations and Level 2 charging stations."

This takes much of the guesswork out of charging the vehicle, even when you're far from home, and you won't have to mess with battery swapping, either. It helps ensure you will be able to save on fuel and help the planet, no matter how far you have to drive.

