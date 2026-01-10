Homeowner issues warning after bankrupted company leaves them with defunct home renovation: 'Stay away'

"You should reach out to a local installer for service."

A homeowner on Reddit offered a stark warning after an unfortunate experience with a home upgrade overseen by a now-insolvent firm.

The thread urged others to "stay away from Sunnova." The original poster explained that after running into a problem with their home solar panel system, a technician came out but needed to order a part.

After two months without communication, the system was still inoperable. "So yeah, stay away," the post concluded.

The company in question filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in June 2025 after a loan guarantee of $3 billion from the Department of Energy was pulled by the Trump administration.





Amid political hostility, regulatory uncertainty, and high interest rates, the landscape for residential solar is challenging, but the savings of going solar are still beyond doubt. TCD's Solar Explorer can help you avoid careless companies and minimize costs.

In the OP's case, the contract will likely be taken over by another company. One reply advised the homeowner to seek out a reputable local firm.

"You should reach out to a local installer for service," they said. "A local installer you can actually trust because they live, work, and play in your community. Their reputation is built on providing quality work."

The post highlights a key aspect of making such a major financial decision. While affordable solar technology and installation are key factors, aftercare should also be considered when picking a provider.

The other responses expressed sympathy for the poster's problems.

One said: "I'm sorry about that. After-sale service is important."

Another expressed frustration at their own delay, "Still waiting for my June repair, 1/3 of my panels don't produce."

