  • Home Home

Home improvement expert lays out the financial pros and cons of buying versus leasing solar panels: 'Your choice might affect your home's resale value'

With rising electricity prices, installing solar is one of the best ways to hedge against them.

by Kristen Lawrence
Leasing solar panels is one way to save on energy costs, but it could make selling your home more challenging.

Photo Credit: iStock

A home improvement expert explained the benefits and potential downsides of purchasing versus leasing solar panels on their YouTube channel Top Homeowner (@TopHomeowner).

With leasing, you'll have much lower upfront costs and lower energy bills by paying a fixed rate for solar power, protecting you from energy inflation. However, the downside is that you won't own the system outright. This option could also make selling your home slightly more challenging, as some buyers may not want to assume the lease. 

If you decide to invest in your own panels, it can raise your home's resale value by 3-4%, but it's important to remember that it usually takes eight or nine years to pay off first. However, homes with solar panels typically sell faster, so it's a solid investment. 

TCD's Solar Explorer makes it simple for homeowners to understand their options. For example, if you're on a budget, Palmetto's LightReach solar leasing program can help you access $0-down subscription plans and a 20% utility rate savings. 


If you'd rather buy, Solar Explorer finds you quotes from vetted partners like EnergySage, which can help you save up to $10,000 on home purchases, and even more if you decide to install a backup battery.

With rising electricity prices, installing solar is one of the best ways to hedge against them and achieve energy independence. Again, the Solar Explorer is an excellent resource for finding the right installer and system to meet your needs, and you won't have to spend time hunting down all the information. 

As the Top Homeowner explained regarding installing solar versus leasing, "your choice might affect your home's resale value," so make sure to choose the option that best suits you.

Pairing home solar panels with energy-efficient appliances like heat pumps can help you save even more, and TCD's HVAC Explorer is a one-stop shop for all your heating needs. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels — or get them on your roof without paying for purchase or installation

Whatever your solar budget, Palmetto can help you save.

If you want to buy your own panels, Palmetto's concierge advisors can help you save up to $10,000 on installation through a network of preferred installers. And if you'd rather get solar savings without upfront costs, Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach subscription program can deliver.

LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it painless to lock in long-term savings. Palmetto covers a 25-year warranty for the panels, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs.

To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and connect with Palmetto's experts to find the option that's right for you.

To lock in more savings, consider downloading the Palmetto Home app, which lets you unlock up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on home upgrades.

If you don't have solar panels on your home, which of these factors is the biggest barrier to installing them?

Upfront costs 💰

Trouble with my HOA 🚩

Too much maintenance 🔧

An incompatible roof 🏠

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"We have so much power that we don’t know what to do with it."
Home

Homeowners honestly review solar panels after two years of off-grid living: 'We are using power in a completely different way'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x