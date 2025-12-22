Home improvement expert lays out the financial pros and cons of buying versus leasing solar panels: 'Your choice might affect your home's resale value'

With rising electricity prices, installing solar is one of the best ways to hedge against them.

A home improvement expert explained the benefits and potential downsides of purchasing versus leasing solar panels on their YouTube channel Top Homeowner (@TopHomeowner).

With leasing, you'll have much lower upfront costs and lower energy bills by paying a fixed rate for solar power, protecting you from energy inflation. However, the downside is that you won't own the system outright. This option could also make selling your home slightly more challenging, as some buyers may not want to assume the lease.

If you decide to invest in your own panels, it can raise your home's resale value by 3-4%, but it's important to remember that it usually takes eight or nine years to pay off first. However, homes with solar panels typically sell faster, so it's a solid investment.

TCD's Solar Explorer makes it simple for homeowners to understand their options. For example, if you're on a budget, Palmetto's LightReach solar leasing program can help you access $0-down subscription plans and a 20% utility rate savings.





If you'd rather buy, Solar Explorer finds you quotes from vetted partners like EnergySage, which can help you save up to $10,000 on home purchases, and even more if you decide to install a backup battery.

As the Top Homeowner explained regarding installing solar versus leasing, "your choice might affect your home's resale value," so make sure to choose the option that best suits you.

As the Top Homeowner explained regarding installing solar versus leasing, "your choice might affect your home's resale value," so make sure to choose the option that best suits you.

Pairing home solar panels with energy-efficient appliances like heat pumps can help you save even more, and TCD's HVAC Explorer is a one-stop shop for all your heating needs.

To lock in more savings, consider downloading the Palmetto Home app, which lets you unlock up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on home upgrades.

