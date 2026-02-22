Homeowner receives real-world advice on little-known method for snagging discounted solar panels: 'Is this a good approach?'

Since the federal tax credits for energy-efficient home improvements expired at the end of 2025, some homeowners have been discouraged about investing in solar panels.
Despite the disappearance of the federal incentives, there are still creative ways to power your home with clean, renewable energy without a prohibitive upfront cost.
As one Reddit user pointed out, a pre-paid solar lease might be another smart way to own solar panels at a lower cost.
In a post on r/solar, the OP explored the option of paying for a solar lease upfront, which includes a 30% discount and the ability to immediately enjoy the panels' benefits. Within six to seven years, you would own the system.
"It's like reserving today's prices for tomorrow's savings!" the OP wrote. "Is this a good approach?"
The idea of committing to a prepaid solar lease is an interesting one, giving prospective buyers more choices in their solar options. Using a real-world example, the OP explained that you could save over $12,000 by taking this approach, plus the electricity cost savings on your monthly bills over a six- to seven-year period.
Yet, no matter which solar strategy you choose, there are many benefits to going solar, including cutting household costs, boosting your resiliency during storms, and reducing pollution.
Additionally, the free Palmetto Home app connects you to up to $5,000 in rewards that you can spend on home-efficiency upgrades.
The r/solar subreddit is also filled with advice on different solar options to help you choose the right one for your home and budget.
"Could still be a good deal, but it'll come down to the contract details," one Reddit user commented on the OP's post.
"It's actually a good option," another Reddit user wrote. "Companies are getting creative with this now."
