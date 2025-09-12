Energy expert reveals the 'remarkable' power of having solar panels during hurricane season: 'Most ... panels are tested to endure wind speeds up to 140 mph'

There are things homeowners can do to maximize panels' resilience.

If solar panels seem like they'd be a liability during extreme weather, think again.

EnergySage has revealed the "remarkable" power of pairing panels with battery storage — not only providing energy independence but also serving as a lifeline to homeowners during hurricane season.

As the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions explained, a warming climate is "increasing the intensity and decreasing the speed at which [hurricanes] travel."

This means they can cause more damage to property and infrastructure and boost the risk of prolonged grid outages.

However, EnergySage's free service is making it easy for homeowners to get quick solar estimates and compare quotes so they can have greater peace of mind during storms while also reaping significant long-term savings on their energy bills.

Duane Wright, an energy expert of Fuse Solar and Roofing, told EnergySage that solar panels are designed to be reliable even in perilous conditions — and has even seen them save one home from major structural damage from falling trees.

"Modern solar panels are engineered to withstand extreme weather," Wright said. "Most Tier 1 panels are tested to endure wind speeds up to 140 miles per hour and hail impact from 1-inch diameter hailstones traveling over 50 mph."

To maximize your panels' resilience, Wright said that homeowners should be proactive heading into hurricane season, which typically runs from June to November.

His to-do list includes scheduling a preseason inspection to ensure hardware and wiring are in peak condition, trimming nearby trees to minimize debris risk, taking photos of the system for insurance purposes, and reviewing your policy to confirm it covers storm-related damage.

"For battery systems, I also recommend checking backup settings and charge levels to ensure readiness in case of grid outages," Wright added.

This is crucial because battery storage enables solar systems to switch to "islanded" mode in the event of a grid outage.

If you're ready to begin your solar journey, EnergySage saves homeowners up to $10,000 off installation costs on average — and acting now could net you the greatest return on your investment, since solar projects must be underway by December 31 to qualify for federal tax credits.

Meanwhile, EnergySage's free mapping tool can help you discover additional incentives that may be available in your state so you can continue maximizing your solar savings.

The modernization journey doesn't have to stop there, though. An energy-efficient home upgrade like a heat pump (which provides both heating and cooling) can further slash your utility bills.

