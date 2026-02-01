Landscaper breaks down loophole on how to snag now-expired solar panel tax credits: 'I thought I'd missed my chance'

"This is so good to know."

Many people have felt bummed about missing out on federal solar tax credits that expired at the end of 2025. But as one homeowner and landscaper shared on Instagram, there are still other ways to start using solar energy on a budget, even in the new year.

The scoop

Nick Cutsumpas (@farmernick) posted a video explaining that he was unable to claim tax credits for installing solar panels in 2025.

"It was a mad dash to find a solar provider in Michigan that could fit us in their schedule, and ultimately other home and medical costs proved more important, so I thought I'd missed my chance," he shared.

However, he learned that the tax credit expiration date applied only to residential installations. Commercial companies could still receive the credit and pass the savings on to their customers. Then, he discovered Palmetto's solar leasing program, which doesn't require any upfront investment.





In the post, Nick also explained why now is an important time to install solar panels because of the growth of AI data centers, which are driving up utility costs for homeowners. "With Palmetto, I'll be able to save at least 15% or more on my energy bills, all while using renewable energy," Nick wrote.

Check out TCD's Solar Explorer for more information about going solar and save up to $10,000 on installations.

How it's helping

Nick's Instagram video is helpful because it offers hope and inspiration to other homeowners who thought they'd missed out on solar panel tax credit savings.

However you choose to go solar, harnessing the clean, sustainable power of the sun is among the most effective ways to reduce utility bills and protect yourself from rising energy costs.

Smart Upgrades That Slash Monthly Energy Bills

If you need resources to help you get started on your solar journey, TCD has your back.

• EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 on installations by curating competitive bids from local installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down LightReach solar leasing program can lower your utility rate by up to 20%

• TCD's Solar Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

Pairing solar with electric appliances can increase your energy savings even further. Check out TCD's HVAC Explorer to get more information on slashing your heating and cooling costs by up to half. Plus, Palmetto's free Home app can provide you up to $5,000 in rewards for home upgrades just for taking simple everyday actions.

What everyone's saying

Nick's Instagram followers appreciated learning about the option to lease solar panels rather than purchase them. This is a budget-friendly alternative that can help advance the widespread adoption of residential solar power and support the broader transition to clean energy solutions.

"This is so good to know, thank you!" an Instagram user commented on the video. "We were quoted something waaaay beyond our capabilities last month, and have been feeling so bummed about it."

"Leasing is the way to go to still take advantage of the tax credit," another Instagram user agreed.

"Thankful we won't be spending more money on the energy bills, thank god for solar," someone else shared.

