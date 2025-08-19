Gleeful homeowner shares how they slashed their utility bills by nearly $1,000: 'Best decision I've ever made'

Rising electricity bills are frustrating, but one Reddit user just showed how a smart solar setup can change the game.

After installing their setup, the original poster shared a bill forecast showing just $45 due for a full month — $976 less than the previous year. That drastic drop comes from an 8.5-kilowatt solar panel system combined with a Powerwall 3 and expansion pack, which almost entirely eliminated their electricity costs. "Best decision I've ever made," they said.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Other Redditors chimed in with their own savings. "I also went solar and my PG&E this month is $0.81," one person commented.

"Right on! I went from $370 to zero. I haven't had a bill to pay for over two years because there is a negative $400 balance in my account," another added.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Solar power is transforming how people power their homes, saving money and helping communities adapt to a warming world. If you're curious about the savings solar could bring to your household, EnergySage's free tools offer quick, personalized solar installation estimates. Their state-by-state solar mapping tool also breaks down average system prices and incentives to help you find the best deal near you.

Besides huge savings, the homeowner also highlighted the value of battery backup during outages. "Has given me peace of mind with power outages," they noted in their post.

This sentiment was echoed by others in the comments.

"This was 75% why I got solar. Rates will only go up and there will be more outages as the planet continues to heat up," one person commented.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Some users cautioned about the energy provider's "True-Up" charges: year-end bills covering electricity used when solar power isn't available. "There's some charges that can't be offset by your solar generation," one user explained.

However, the OP responded, explaining that battery storage minimizes that concern. "The excess solar I make during the day is kept in the battery until I start to lose solar power," they said. "The battery seamlessly makes up the difference until the whole house is running on battery."

This solar journey wasn't cheap. Before incentives, their entire system and roof replacement came out to $78,000. The OP said they financed it via a home equity line of credit with payments of around $700 a month. But for them, the upfront investment was worth the long-term savings and security.

For anyone considering solar, EnergySage makes it easy to understand costs and available incentives. Right now, the 30% federal solar tax credit is still active but set to expire by the end of the year. So any homeowners who complete installations soon could save nearly $10,000 thanks to these incentives.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.