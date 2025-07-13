New research makes stunning discovery after analyzing Zillow homes with solar panels: 'A $10,000 instant return on investment'

Homes with solar panels sell for around $25,000 more than comparable homes without them, according to SolarReviews, which analyzed data from Zillow.

The research compared over 400 homes across the United States to understand how solar panels impact a home's resale value. SolarReviews found that, on average, homes with rooftop solar systems sell for nearly 7% more than homes without solar systems.

For a median-priced home, that equates to around $29,000, and since it costs about $19,000 to install solar panels, that's "about a $10,000 instant [return on investment]," per SolarReviews.

Going solar not only increases home values but also saves money on energy bills, sometimes to the point where homeowners pay nothing for electricity. Sun-powered energy is also a win for the environment, as it reduces the demand for planet-warming fossil fuels. If your electric grid is powered by clean energy sources, such as solar, wind, and hydropower, it provides even more benefits.

If you're interested in getting solar panels installed, the clean energy marketplace EnergySage is a one-stop shop for all your needs. The company offers free tools that can help you get quick estimates from vetted contractors. Using its services is well worth the effort, as the average homeowner saves nearly $10,000 on a purchase and installation.

With its mapping tool, you can also get a breakdown of the average cost of solar installations, along with available incentives, in your state. Together, these tools can help you snag the best deal on solar and see what tax incentives and rebates you're eligible for.

While solar tax credits are still available, they will end Dec. 31 because of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act signed by President Donald Trump, according to Solar Builder Magazine. Once these incentives are gone, that means homeowners can no longer recoup up to 30% of the cost of their solar systems. If you're considering solar, it's a good idea to act quickly so you don't miss out on thousands of dollars worth of savings.

With more homebuyers interested in properties that have sustainable features, you'll surely get your money's worth if you decide to sell.

"I have noticed a trend where the presence of solar panels can greatly impact the sale of a home," Brett Johnson, owner of New Era Home Buyers, a cash home-buying company in Denver, told SolarReviews. "Properties that come equipped with solar panels often catch the eye of buyers and tend to sell more quickly. The appeal stems not just from the energy savings over time but also from the increasing preference for eco-friendly living among today's homebuyers."

