Demoralized driver shares nightmarish photo of gridlock on expressway: ‘Expressway without express’

A photo posted to Reddit recently depicted a scene millions of us can, unfortunately, relate to. In the UrbanHell subreddit, a Redditor posted a pic of the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) in the Philippines, south of the capital of Manila.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The UrbanHell subreddit describes itself as a place for “all the hideous places human beings built or inhabit,” and the pic shows exactly that: a sea of cars that barely seem to be moving, with no end in sight despite several lanes on each side of the expressway.

The SLEX was originally built in the late 1960s and has been modernized and expanded in the decades since. It’s just one example of how adding lanes to freeways doesn’t reduce traffic.

A five-year, $1.1 billion project to expand the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles, meant to reduce congestion, was a massive failure. It remains one of the busiest freeways in the country. Those who live in the area have no choice but to brave the traffic, knowing they may find themselves moving at a snail’s pace.

But there is another option: public transit.

Public transit can be better for the commuter’s wallet and the planet. Rather than sitting in your car staring at the car in front of you or at a red light, you could be reading a book or relaxing.

Most cars usually carry only one or two people, all while releasing an average of 1 pound of harmful pollution per mile. On the other hand, a bus can carry dozens, and a train, depending on the size, can carry thousands, reducing pollutants in the atmosphere by 45%.

Other Reddit users who commented on the pic were shocked and a bit snarky.

“This is crazy,” stated one viewer.

Another commented, “Let’s add one more lane,” which received the response, “Yeah, and another highway above it lol.”

Another commenter said, “Expressway without express.”

