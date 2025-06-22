Shopper stunned by discovery inside $2 book they found at thrift store: 'Some are worth quite a bit'

"It's definitely come a long way from home."

Some people get lucky and find money left behind in items they buy at thrift stores, but one shopper made a truly historic cash find for only two dollars.

In the r/papermoney subreddit, the OP shared photos of a collection of Singapore dollars, with a special commemorative holder with "Together, 50 years of nation building" written on the front and unique designs on the currency.

Altogether, they had a 50-dollar bill and five 10-dollar bills, for 100 Singapore dollars.

"Just trying to gather some information and see if they are valuable at all. If not, still really cool!" they wrote in the caption, admitting they didn't know much about the currency.

Singapore released the notes in 2015, along with a set of three commemorative coins. They included designs featuring important moments from the country's history and a portrait of Yusof Ishak, Singapore's first president.

A Redditor in the comments confirmed that the set is unique, writing, "I have the same set. It was available only to citizens for SG50. My banker got me a set."

The OP replied, "Woah! It's definitely come a long way from home then to end up in a thrift store in the Midwest."

Another Redditor added, "Great pay day! Some are worth quite a bit!" On eBay, the bank notes are selling for anywhere from between 80 and 270 Singapore dollars ($62 to $210), depending on the seller and the quality of the item.

Thrift shopping can lead to this kind of amazing and historic find for mere dollars. Last year, a shopper found a signed copy of "The Shining" along with a photo of author Stephen King for just $1.99 at a local store. Another person found a fully functional Kindle still inside a sleeve for the e-reader they bought for $6.19.

Shopping secondhand also helps reduce the amount of items ending up in landfills, especially perfectly usable things like clothes, cookware, and more that would take up space and release chemicals and planet-warming gases as they break down.

