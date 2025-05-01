Driver shares photo after returning to 'horrible' scene at parked car: 'Why would people do this?'

A Redditor posted photos of vandalism done to their Rivian in a forum focused on the electric vehicle maker.

"Why would people do this?" one commenter asked.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The images showed a scrape over the fender of the left rear wheel and two marks on the right side. "Just like that on both sides of the car," the original poster reported.

There has been a seemingly marked increase in vandalism of Teslas that is being attributed to CEO Elon Musk's position as a special government employee. Other electric vehicles, however, have also been targets of vandalism, as have charging stations.

This may be the result of several myths and misconceptions to which skeptics subscribe.

One belief is that EVs do not have enough range and that they are difficult and inconvenient to charge. Most EV models have single-charge ranges of between 250 and 500 miles, which is equal to or greater than a full tank of gas in most gas-powered vehicles. Charging infrastructure is also expanding, so finding a station is increasingly convenient.

Another myth is that EVs are a fire hazard. While it is true that it can take a long time to extinguish an EV if one catches fire, they are less likely to catch fire than a traditional gas-powered vehicle.

Some EV skeptics believe that EVs are not actually helping the environment because the process of mining for battery materials is taking minerals out of the earth, polluting the air, and creating waste. While the mining process does use resources and make waste, it is much less than what is required to power traditional vehicles, as Sustainability by Numbers revealed.

Mining for EV batteries is improving and getting cleaner, and the fact that EVs do not produce any air pollution in their operation means they are not contributing to planet-warming carbon pollution as gasoline vehicles do. Switching from a gas-powered vehicle to an electric vehicle is an eco-friendly option that helps keep planet-warming pollution out of the atmosphere.

Unfortunately, some people who are skeptical of EVs may believe these myths and think they are justified in doing damage to the cars and charging stations.

Redditors shared in the OP's outrage.

"People are horrible," one commented.

Another noted, "Non-stop EV misinformation."

"I'm very sorry that this happened to you," one sympathetic person said. "It makes me so mad."

