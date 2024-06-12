Woman demonstrates simple way to hide moth damage on clothes: 'It turned out so cute'

Have you ever taken out your favorite sweater and found a little hole left by a moth? One zero waste expert on TikTok shows a cute way to hide this annoying damage.

The scoop

Kathryn Kellogg (@goingzerowaste_) is a TikToker who shares tips for a waste-free, eco-centric lifestyle. She's shared tips ranging from reusing bottles to maximizing lime juice. In the clip focusing on moth damage, she teaches followers how to use embroidery thread to cover the hole.

#ecofriendly #sustainable #repair #sewing #sewingskills #frugal #frugalliving #buylesschoosewell ♬ TEXAS HOLD 'EM - Beyoncé @goingzerowaste_ Replying to @Troy and Stacy Your reminder that repairs don't need to be perfect! I mean really, when stitching up a hole the worst thing that can happen is you have to unstitch and you're left with the same exact hole you started with! I mess up my repairs all the time. I am learning as I go and they keep getting better. And, while they're still not perfect, they make me smile, it's fun to learn new skills, and I can keep another piece out of the landfill. What's in your repair pile? #zerowaste

"I am sick and tired of moths," says Kathryn to start the video.

She then takes out a shoebox of supplies for repairing clothes and uses some embroidery thread to sew a small golden heart over the moth damage on her sweater sleeve.

Kellogg also points out that she has been trying to be less worried about being perfect in her repairs: "When stitching up a hole, the worst thing that can happen is you have to unstitch, and you're left with the same exact hole you started with!"

How it's helping

Hacks like this are a great way to save you money by extending the life of your clothes. According to our guide, you can save over $100 a year by repairing a quarter of your clothes rather than buying new stuff. In addition to saving money, repairing your clothes can also be a fun way to express your individuality. One parent made their kids' ripped pants into one-of-a-kind works of art.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Not only is repairing your clothes a way to save money, but it can also help reduce your impact on the planet. Carbon Literacy writes, "Extending the lifecycle of an item of clothing by 9 months can drastically reduce its carbon footprint."

The fashion industry, including footwear, is "responsible for anywhere between 4 and 8.6 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions," writes the Natural Resources Defense Council.

If all your repairs turn out as cute as Kathryn's, your clothes will look adorable and save you money, all while helping you keep old clothes out of landfills and in your closet instead.

However, if you want to donate clothing you no longer wear, consider sending it to ThredUP or For Days. Both of these companies offer cash back for clothes and have online stores where you can buy secondhand apparel for a fraction of the price of new duds.

What people are saying

Commenters were excited by how cute this tip was.

One person wrote, "Eeekk! It turned out so cute!!"

Someone else said, "I need to practice my sewing skills!"

Finally, someone wrote, "This is genius."

Hacks like this inspire us to try new ways to extend the life of our clothes.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.