Crafter shares impressive solution to fixing dad's favorite worn-out jeans: 'I expect he'll get a lot of compliments'

We've likely all looked down to spot a tear in our favorite pair of jeans. Fortunately, this doesn't have to be the end of the world. So dry your tears, blow your nose, and check out this amazing handiwork a Redditor recently shared with r/Visiblemending.

"My dad's favorite Carhartts were starting to get thin and ripped when he put them on," they captioned the post, "so they got a little update."

The accompanying photo shows a beautiful embroidered pattern forming a rectangle on one of the legs of the pants.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor shared in the comments section that they accomplished this artistic feat by measuring out dots every quarter inch in washable marker, and then sewing while watching TV. They said they used orange thread to match an orange shirt that their dad often wears. Overall, it only took a few hours to complete.

According to Earth.Org, the apparel industry produces over 100 billion garments per year, and 101 million tons of them end up in landfills. This means that a garbage truck full of clothes ends up in the landfill every single second. In the United States, says Earth.Org, the average consumer throws away 81.5 pounds of clothes each year, and on our current trajectory, the industry's global pollution level is expected to increase by 50% by the end of 2030.

That's why, wherever possible, it's great to find ways to repair our damaged clothes so we can continue to wear them for a long time to come. Or, if you're just ready to move on to something new, there are organizations out there that can help you get rid of your old clothes without them going to waste. Some even pay you in the process. For example, GotSneakers will distribute your used sneakers to those in need, and ThredUP will sell your old clothes secondhand.

But why not take every opportunity to get creative? In the comments section of the OP's post, other Redditors offered compliments regarding their handiwork.

"Really nice clean lines," one user commented. "What a beautiful, solid mend."

"Your stitches are immaculate," another said. "I expect he'll get a lot of compliments!"

