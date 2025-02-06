Homeowner shares before-and-after photos of life-changing backyard renovation: 'The transformation is stunning'

"Over the past 2 years, I have been reading the landscaping subreddit for advice and inspiration."

DIY yard projects are fantastic if you can pull them off correctly. It's also helpful to have an online community where you can exchange ideas and ask for tips. One homeowner took to the r/landscaping subreddit — a platform for inspired homeowners looking to transform their spaces — to share their yearslong backyard renovation with the community that inspired and guided them.

"Over the past 2 years, I have been reading the landscaping subreddit for advice and inspiration. I wanted to post my own backyard renovation. If anyone has ideas, tips, or criticism I would love to hear it," the poster wrote beneath a series of photos of the stages of the transformation, along with explanations of each step.

The OP's backyard transformation began in 2022 after they walked the property and found large rocks, stumps, groundhog holes, stakes, and other hazards scattered around the yard, all hiding under 6 inches of leaves. After a closer look, the homeowners discovered many invasive plants, including poison ivy and English ivy.

With a baby on the way, they wanted to create a safe backyard, which included not using toxic chemicals to keep weeds at bay, and the transformation began.

After successfully removing the invasive plants — a task many homeowners have fought to do — and dangerous debris, grass seed was planted and began to grow over time. The owners also found a rain garden they decided to rebuild and fill with native plants.

Building a natural lawn can help homeowners save money and time on lawn maintenance and lead to lower water bills. Not to mention, rewilding your yard with native plants creates a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, ultimately benefiting humans because these pollinators protect the global food supply. Replacing even a small portion of your yard with native plants can help you reap the benefits of a natural lawn.

"We had to remove a lot of biodiversity during this renovation," the OP explained, "so after the fence is installed and we know our property line [we] will be planting more native shrubs, garden beds, etc."

The community had plenty of kind words for the OP and their project.

"ABSOLUTELY SPECTACULAR!" wrote one. "The transformation is stunning, and quite frankly, inspiring! Very parklike."

"Well done!" stated another.

