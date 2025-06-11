Gardener met with warnings after sharing photos of recently completed backyard project: 'Mistakes happen'

"You're willing to learn, so it's all good."

A Redditor shared an excited post of their newly planted rain garden but was informed by fellow gardeners of a crucial issue.

The post was shared on the subreddit r/NativePlantGardening and shows a cute little rain garden. "We've had a little bit of a drainage issue on our back sidewalk and patio so I put in a rain garden this weekend!" the OP said. "Plants in the rain garden basin include: bee balm, coneflower, butterfly bush, false indigo, and ligularia."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Rain gardens are a great yard addition to prevent flooding, diversify the ecosystem, and prevent harmful runoff from getting into nearby waterways. And while the OP's intentions were pure, detail-oriented commenters noticed a concerning feature in the garden.

"Assuming you're in the USA, butterfly bush is a very invasive plant and I've found that pollinators much prefer native flowers to it," one user said alongside similar comments about the plant.

Invasive plants are nonnative species that are spread, often by humans and animals, into areas and then overtake native ecosystems. For instance, a nonnative plant could be taller than all the native ones, and when in an area it doesn't belong, it soaks up all the sun, leaving the native plants, which contribute to the surrounding environment, to die or diminish.

The OP was quick to respond to worried commenters about the harmful plant in their garden. "Got it! Gone tomorrow," they said.

An easy way to avoid invasive species and ensure you have the healthiest, most environmentally friendly ecosystem in your garden is to rewild your yard. This involves planting native plants, which require less maintenance, water, and pesticides and ensure you aren't causing any damage.

A similar approach to saving money, time, and the ecosystem is to go with a natural lawn — again, requiring less maintenance and water and helping the area thrives. Clover and buffalo grass are eco-friendly options that add to local biodiversity.

Pollinators love native plants and natural lawns since they create healthy ecosystems in which pollinators do the important work of protecting the food supply.

Though the rain garden owner made a small error, their willingness to address the issue was appreciated by commenters.

"Don't feel too bad; mistakes happen," one user responded. "You're willing to learn, so it's all good."

Another user wrote, "I'm happy to see you're thinking rain garden!"

