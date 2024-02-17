Proud homeowner shares exciting video of latest yard feature in action: ‘I dug it a good bit deeper’

In Reddit’s r/Raingardens community, a forum for sharing ideas regarding responsible rainwater runoff solutions in a changing climate, one user proudly posted footage of their freshly constructed landscaping project.

“First rainy day in my new rain garden,” the post’s creator wrote of the bioretention area.

In response to one commenter’s question about the placement of the garden’s border stones, the original poster confirmed their lawn’s naturally occurring dip and the benefits of the rocks in place.

“It’s a low spot in the yard that fills up when the low spot in my neighbor’s yard overflows. I dug it a good bit deeper so it could collect more runoff, otherwise we get a small stream across our back property line after a downpour,” they wrote.

According to the OP, the rocks were placed to prevent erosion, and the stones were to keep grass from growing into the garden. The setup did the job, collecting runoff from even the heaviest of rainstorms.

Rain gardens are designed to absorb rainwater runoff from areas such as roofs, driveways, and compacted lawns, and they can be especially useful in regions with heavy rainfall since they mitigate flooding and erosion.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

For instance, one landscaper uploaded a video demonstrating a rain garden in action, showing the water from a downpour being absorbed rather than running off down the street.

The plants in a rain garden are usually native species with deep roots that help keep the soil loose, which allows water to soak in easily.

These native plants in rewilded yards are low maintenance and can thrive with extra water, and they also create habitat for local wildlife and support pollinators.

Plus, rain gardens and native plant lawns come with the bonus of not spending extra money on excessive watering, which eases the strain on your wallet and the environment.

The OP was thanked by one particularly interested Reddit user for the detailed description of their rain garden installation process.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.