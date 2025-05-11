Homeowner stunned after discovering source of foul pollution leaking into yard: 'The smell is unimaginable'

A homeowner took to Reddit to share a foul situation brewing in their backyard, saying their neighbors were squarely to blame.

In a post shared to r/LandscapingTips, the original poster explained that their neighbor's house has two dogs in a "decked (wooden) enclosure" where the dogs urinate and defecate. Each day, the neighbors spray the waste off the deck with a hose, allowing a mixture of dog feces and urine to seep through the wooden slats, pool on the ground, and leak into the poster's yard.

"The smell is unimaginable," they wrote, adding that they've warned their children not to play near the contaminated area and go to extra lengths to sanitize any toys that end up in the polluted mud.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The poster said they tried installing garden edging to block the runoff but that it "hasn't worked." And while they've raised concerns with their neighbors, the problem persists.

Polluted runoff not only makes outdoor spaces unusable but also contributes to groundwater contamination, which can carry harmful bacteria and pollutants into larger ecosystems.

Sadly, this isn't the first time neighborly disputes have led to environmental or property damage. Some neighbors drive over others' lawns to avoid puddles, and others decide to fill up their neighbors' recycling bins with non-recyclable trash.

Building a safe and sustainable community means collaborating with your neighbors, not fighting with them.

Still, situations like these are more common than you might think. According to NBC News, 36% of people surveyed have had full-blown altercations with their neighbors, and a quarter of those disputes have been going on for a long time.

In this case, commenters recommended physical barriers, such as "add[ing] a 6-inch mound of dirt up against the fence" to keep the waste in the neighbor's yard.

Others suggested taking formal action by reporting the situation to the local housing authority as "a nuisance and … health risk."

One creative commenter offered an unexpected take: "Add it to your compost pile. Free compost!" Talk about making good out of a bad (and smelly) situation.

