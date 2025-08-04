Gardener shares clever hack using empty pill bottles: 'That's brilliant'

For those looking to upcycle empty prescription bottles, one Reddit user had an ingenious idea — using them to propagate plants.

The scoop

The Sophist shared her upcycling hack on the r/PropLifting subreddit with a photo of several plants propagating in prescription bottles.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Along with the photo, she wrote: "I've been on so many medications for my anxiety and depression, and recently got some plants! I've got so many props done with these bad boys!"

It's an incredibly easy hack to accomplish, since all you need are a few empty prescription bottles (which most people have plenty of) and plants to propagate.

How it's helping

If you're a gardener wanting to propagate some plants, you need something to put them in while they develop roots. The cost of purchasing pots for your plants can quickly add up, so utilizing your old medicine bottles instead can save you quite a bit of money over time, especially if you grow plants often.

This hack also saves you time, since you aren't required to go to the store or online to find the perfect things for your plants to thrive in.

Plus, this prescription bottle hack can be used as decor, as some Redditors pointed out in the comments. Whether you have the typical orange medicine bottles or those of different colors, once you've placed your plants in them, you can then set them up in a sunny window for the light to shine through, which is an easy way to add some color and cheer to a room.

Best of all, by upcycling old prescription bottles, you're reducing the amount of waste your household creates, thereby reducing the overcrowding found in landfills and protecting our oceans and waterways from plastic pollution. Less waste means fewer carbon pollution, leading to a cooler planet, while less plastic waste means a reduction in the microplastics in our water and soil.

What everyone's saying

Other Reddit users thought this hack was terrific and jumped in with their own recommendations.

"That's brilliant!," said one person.

Another suggested: "Make holes in the bottom and sides with a soldering iron if you ever want to use one for teeny weeny soil props."

One person simply joked: "I wonder if they will get superpowers from the medicine residue?"

