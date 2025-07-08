Woman shares clever hack for reusing empty pill bottles: 'Work smarter not harder'

A TikTok creator has come up with a resourceful hack for an everyday annoyance - and in the process, she's keeping waste out of landfills.

If you've ever tried eating candy in bed while scrolling your phone, you know it doesn't always go smoothly. The box spills, candy scatters, and the moment is ruined. However, in a recent video, one woman demonstrates how she avoids the mess with a simple, reusable container — one you likely already have at home.

The scoop

In a quick TikTok clip, creator Chrissy (@chrissytina420) shows how she repurposes an empty prescription bottle into a spill-proof snack container. "Reusing my head-med bottles to better eat Nerds in bed while scrolling," the on-screen text reads, followed by her caption: "Reduce. Reuse. Recycle."

The hack is easy to try: Clean out an old pill bottle, fill it with a small snack, and snap the lid shut. It's a practical option for candies like Nerds or M&M's, but also works for sunflower seeds, trail mix, or any other bite-sized treat. The sturdy plastic and childproof lid help keep contents contained, whether you're in bed, on the go, or just trying to avoid another kitchen mess.

How it's helping

This trick adds convenience: it cuts down on spills, keeps snacks fresh, and replaces the need for single-use snack bags or containers. It's especially handy for those who like to multitask while snacking, whether scrolling on a phone or working at a desk.

Furthermore, it addresses a common waste issue. Prescription bottles are typically made from #5 plastic (polypropylene), which many recycling programs don't accept curbside due to their size and material.

As a result, millions of them end up in landfills every year. Giving them a second life through creative reuse helps keep them out of the trash. That reduces pressure on landfills and helps prevent plastic from entering oceans and waterways.

Pill bottles are also surprisingly versatile. Some people use them to store small items, such as bobby pins or earrings, during travel, while others turn them into portable sewing kits or dog treat holders.

Looking ahead, some companies are rethinking the waste associated with pill bottles entirely. Cabinet Health is developing refillable and compostable medication packaging. Meanwhile, PillPack offers some home-delivered medications in pre-sorted pouches that can help reduce the use of traditional plastic. The Pharmacy Innovation Lab is also researching biodegradable and refill-based systems that could change how medications are packaged.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users were all for it. One person commented, "Omg! Changed my life! This is amazing."

"Work smarter, not harder!" another said.

"We love an eco-conscious baddie," quipped a third.

Lastly, one summed up the general sentiment of the post by commenting, "Us women are brilliant!"







