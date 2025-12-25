Homeowner outraged by neighbor's thoughtless behavior: 'Am I out of line?'

"Going to the HOA seems like a logical next step to me."

A Reddit post is sparking debate about how far homeowners should go when a neighbor's habits start affecting their space.

In the r/BadNeighbors subreddit, a frustrated homeowner shared photos of water pooling across their graveled yard after a neighbor drained water from their pool directly onto their property.

The caption reads: "I have asked them to not do that verbally but I am going to have to report it to the HOA. Am I out of line by doing this? It creates [washout] in my rocks and weeds."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Homeowners association disputes can be touchy subjects because they highlight how much influence neighbors have over each other's choices — whether it's what type of mailbox you have or landscaping decisions. This homeowner feels it may be a last resort to deal with the situation.

Constant water runoff can erode soil (washing out carefully placed gravel cover, in this case), drown native plants, and encourage invasive weeds. And, as we can see in this Arizona-based example, it can interfere with money-saving choices such as low-water xeriscaping. Plus, it can add on expenses and extra work if repairs are required.

HOAs and neighbors have frequently prevented homeowners from making cost-saving and eco-friendly upgrades, such as installing solar panels or maintaining native plant lawns.

For readers facing similar scenarios, consider exploring your legal options, contacting local authorities, or fighting your HOA to update the rules. But it's always wise to start with a polite conversation first — especially if it may boil down to a simple misunderstanding or lack of awareness. Here are some tips for talking with family and friends about the climate.

Commenters were quick to validate the poster's frustration.

One user wrote: "When my neighbour drained their pool they [ran] a line directly into the drain on the street. You should absolutely complain."

"If you've already asked and nothing was done, going to the HOA seems like a logical next step to me. They need a way to drain their water directly into the city drains without causing running or standing water on your property," another Redditor added.



A third commenter said: "Yea, that is mildly annoying. They should have run a hose into the street. There is not a lot of damage, so I would let this one slide and just document it w hoa for future reference."

