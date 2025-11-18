Homeowner furious after HOA blocks crucial home upgrade: 'I don't want any delay'

Commenters tried to help the OP.

A homeowner sought advice after their homeowners association made them hold off on solar installation.

The frustrated Redditor posted in a legal subreddit, asking if they could fight the HOA based on North Carolina's solar panel laws concerning the regulation of solar panels. In the post, the homeowner explained that their HOA may not allow panels on the front side that faces the public road.

They stated, "They're saying that there isn't anything in the covenants about solar, and would need a board meeting to vote on panel placement/solar, in order to amend the covenants."

The OP may be able to install the front panels if the HOA approves, "But if I don't want any delay, I should move the panels to the back."

They're concerned that placing all the panels on the back will reduce the system's efficiency. Based on North Carolina solar panel laws, they asked, "Can I claim that moving the panels would affect reasonable use of the system?"

HOAs frequently block homeowners from making eco-friendly upgrades, especially solar panels. This prevents people from reducing their utility bills and helping create a cooler, cleaner future.

Commenters tried to help the OP.

One person said, "Certain states (like Virginia) have state laws that might give you the 'right' to have solar no matter what the HOA says."

Another person suggested, "Being that there isn't anything in the guidelines about placement and can't force you to install them in an unusable place, I would go ahead and install them."

Whether they hold off on installation or not, this homeowner has the opportunity to influence the HOA's rules and possibly pave the way for more HOA residents to reap the benefits of solar panels.

