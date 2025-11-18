  • Home Home

Homeowner furious after HOA blocks crucial home upgrade: 'I don't want any delay'

Commenters tried to help the OP.

by Veronica Booth
One Redditor, frustratedly, shared how their HOA was making them hold off on installing solar panels.

Photo Credit: iStock

A homeowner sought advice after their homeowners association made them hold off on solar installation.

The frustrated Redditor posted in a legal subreddit, asking if they could fight the HOA based on North Carolina's solar panel laws concerning the regulation of solar panels. In the post, the homeowner explained that their HOA may not allow panels on the front side that faces the public road.

They stated, "They're saying that there isn't anything in the covenants about solar, and would need a board meeting to vote on panel placement/solar, in order to amend the covenants."

The OP may be able to install the front panels if the HOA approves, "But if I don't want any delay, I should move the panels to the back."

They're concerned that placing all the panels on the back will reduce the system's efficiency. Based on North Carolina solar panel laws, they asked, "Can I claim that moving the panels would affect reasonable use of the system?"

HOAs frequently block homeowners from making eco-friendly upgrades, especially solar panels. This prevents people from reducing their utility bills and helping create a cooler, cleaner future. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save big on holiday spirit with 25% off lighting — this week only

CVS has you covered this holiday season, with thousands of gifts, perfect stocking stuffers, joyful holiday decor, and more.

You’ll find exciting advent calendars, personalized holiday photos, tasty treats like Ghirardelli peppermint bark, and even gift card go-tos.

Plus, brighten up any room (or roof) with a curated assortment of holiday lightsall 25% off for a limited time only.

Learn more

With resources like EnergySage, which helps you find and compare local solar installation quotes from vetted contractors, solar panels are more accessible than ever. Homeowners can save as much as $10,000 on installation and bring energy bills as low as $0 with EnergySage's free tools. 

If the installation costs are a major obstacle, homeowners can also use programs like Palmetto's LightReach, a solar leasing program that requires no money down. 

Not only do solar panels reduce energy bills, but they can also make money-saving appliances, like heat pumps, even more cost-efficient. Find the perfect affordable heat pump for your own using Mitsubishi's resources.

Commenters tried to help the OP.

Which of these factors is the biggest obstacle preventing you from getting solar panels?

The upfront cost 💰

The way they look 🙈

Not sure where to start 🤔

No concerns here! 😄

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

One person said, "Certain states (like Virginia) have state laws that might give you the 'right' to have solar no matter what the HOA says."

Another person suggested, "Being that there isn't anything in the guidelines about placement and can't force you to install them in an unusable place, I would go ahead and install them."

Whether they hold off on installation or not, this homeowner has the opportunity to influence the HOA's rules and possibly pave the way for more HOA residents to reap the benefits of solar panels.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x