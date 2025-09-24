Homeowner concerned after neighbor builds dangerous new property feature: 'Can you see the problem?'

A pond can be a great way to make your yard more aesthetically pleasing, but a recent Reddit post highlighted how one neighbor's attempt at this home addition may have adverse effects.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Can you see the problem with their overflow drain pipe…," the original poster said, accompanied by a photo showing how the drainpipe is right above an electrical unit.

Backyard projects, such as ponds, can offer numerous environmental benefits if done correctly. One gardener's man-made pond not only brought frog visitors, but it soon led to eggs being seen floating in the water. Other people who have installed native plant gardens have welcomed critters like finches and precious, tiny insects.

Neighbors infringing on the environment is an unfortunately well-lived reality. Similar to the dangerous pond addition, another person's careless neighbor had oil spilled directly in their yard. Another neighbor attempted to add plants to their yard but actually added highly invasive bamboo — posing a threat to other plants and the whole ecosystem.

While the pond owner on Reddit may have had good intentions, the installation ultimately may put nearby homes at risk.

Problematic neighbors can put a damper on your life. Usually, though, by following practical tips, such as clear and kind communication, and being aware of local laws and regulations, many neighbor-related issues can be resolved. It also can't hurt to document incidents that appear problematic, as the OP did in this case, in the event that evidence needs to be provided in the future.

One commenter on the post, who said they work at an electric company, gave advice on the matter. "Call your electric company and tell them what you see. They will be there quick to check it out and possibly shut this down," the user said.

Another person added that the pond owners could face consequences, saying, "I don't know much, but I do know if you do something to flood / make your neighbors lot wetter, you can be in a world of hurt!!"

