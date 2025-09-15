Gardener captures photos of unexpected visitors in yard: 'What a wonderful sight to see'

One Redditor posted a photo of a colorful finch visiting their flowers.

The Reddit post included a photo of a bright green finch, possibly an American Goldfinch, based on the coloring. It was perched on a tall flower stalk, surrounded by green and light purple blossoms, which appear to be purple coneflowers.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Greenfinches are known to eat the seeds of purple coneflowers, so this Redditor's garden is a prime spot for them to find a snack. Based on the poster's profile, they're located in the Northeast United States, where these flowers and birds are both native. By planting or allowing native flowers to grow, this gardener has created a welcoming destination for local critters.

When you rewild your yard or install a natural lawn, you can expect some adorable visitors. From chipmunks to hummingbirds to butterflies, native plants attract an array of creatures, including pollinators.

These gardens are lush and beautiful — and low-maintenance. Native plants need very little attention to grow. They were made for the environment, so you don't have to worry about frequent watering, weeding, mowing, or other effortful tasks. These plants can mostly take care of themselves. You get to spend less time on garden chores while also saving money on garden products and water bills.

These gardens benefit both homeowners and local wildlife, as well as the planet. Gardens featuring invasive plants can displace native species, disrupting the delicate balance of the ecosystem. Furthermore, non-native gardens require more work and money to maintain.

FROM OUR PARTNER Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden. Learn more

You can make your life easier while helping the wildlife in your area by opting for native plants and a wild yard. It's a gorgeous and easy way to bolster ecosystems and help the planet.

Other Redditors enjoyed seeing the finch visit the garden.

One person wrote, "What a wonderful sight to see!"

Another highlighted how gardens invite these lovely creatures, saying, "I keep telling people you don't need birdfeeders, you need plants."

Someone else said they've had hungry finch visitors too, and don't mind one bit, commenting: "The finches have been absolutely decimating my sunflowers. I'm here for it."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.