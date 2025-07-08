Gardener shares stunning photos of tiny visitors enjoying their plants after rain: 'Nothing makes me happier'

"Thanks for giving them a place to live."

One thrilled amateur landscaper recently took to Reddit to post about their native plant garden.

They titled the post, "Spotted some cute little critters after work!" They showed beautiful close-up photos of butterflies and other insects on their plants.

"Nothing makes me happier (and feel like a little kid again) than seeing so many new residents after all the rain we've had this week," the caption read. They listed some of the native plants in their garden, including lilac and ashy sunflower.

Protecting ecosystems and biodiversity is essential to the health of our planet. An incredible and beautiful way to help do that is to rewild your yard.

There are many benefits that come from installing a native plant lawn. First and foremost, it saves you money.

Native plant lawns also don't require nearly as much water as traditional lawns, so your monthly bills are lower. They also don't require as much intensive maintenance, which saves homeowners both time and money.

The environmental benefits are also significant and go beyond just the conservation of water. Native plants attract pollinators, the tiny birds and insects that keep our ecosystems thriving. Pollinators are essential to the health of our planet and also help protect our food supply.

In fact, the post celebrating all these different species visiting the native garden is perfect proof of how native plants attract pollinators. Recently, one amateur gardener posted a video of a blackbird exploring their native plant garden. Another homeowner found a full nest of baby birds in their planted phlox garden.

There are many attractive options when it comes to native plants, as the Reddit post so clearly demonstrates. Other options for plants include clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping. Some homeowners may not want to replace their entire lawns with native plants. But even a partial lawn replacement can reap these incredible benefits.

Commenters on the original post shared in the excitement.

Another added, "Beautiful little skippers."

