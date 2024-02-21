Homeowner seeks advice after making troubling discovery buried in garden: ‘There is no solution other than to dig it all back up’

They eventually crumble and tear, making them useless and difficult to remove.

Gardening can be tough. This Reddit user uncovered an extra obstacle when trying to garden in their new home.

A Reddit user was searching for solutions on r/gardening after finding a clear plastic sheet hidden under the soil in their garden.

“[I] tried to plant something in the garden bed but when I dug in there was a see through plastic sheet,” they wrote. “Is there anything I can do about this that doesnt involve a massive garden renovation!? Why would it be there?”

The plastic sheet is likely a type of weed barrier installed to prevent weeds from growing. However, this method often comes with more trouble than it’s worth.

These plastic or fabric barriers only prevent weeds for so long — Conservation Garden Parks noted that “after that period of time you have plenty of weed seeds established on top of the fabric, and you will no longer notice any difference.”

They also damage your soil, kill beneficial insects, and eventually crumble and tear, making them useless and difficult to remove.

One commenter shared their frustration, saying, “[It’s] a real b**** to remove the soil on top so you can get at the plastic, and plastic that’s been in the ground for years becomes brittle and shreds and makes a giant mess if you try to remove it.”

It may be tough to remove, but it’s not impossible. Lawn Love recommends working in small sections, digging up the mulch and soil, and using a utility knife to cut out the barrier. Existing plants or entangled weeds may make the process more time-consuming. To avoid this endeavor in the first place, consider using biodegradable or organic alternatives like cardboard or pine needles.

“Plastic weed barriers should be illegal,” wrote one user. “Cardboard does the same thing and won’t cause anyone headaches later.”

“There is no solution other than to dig it all back up,” said another.

