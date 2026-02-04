Homeowner baffled by nonsensical HOA policy: 'I am worried'

"The best way to fight the HOA is from the inside!"

A gardener near Nashville, Tennessee, asked for recommendations on what tree to plant that would adhere to their homeowners association's strict rules.

The Redditor posted in the subreddit r/arborists, writing, "I am trying to plant a tree in my planting strip in between road and sidewalk … Additionally, my HOA has said they will only allow trees of a 4-in caliber … I am worried about my rootball being too big to plant in a small space."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster also included a photo of a young redbud tree, which they said their HOA was forcing them to tear out.

The beautiful redbud, which blooms in bright showy purples each spring, is native to most of the continental U.S. The Plant Native, which calls the redbud "North America's 'valentine' tree," said, "Redbuds have grown in North America for thousands of years and literally plant themselves."

Native trees and plants are generally easier and less expensive to grow since they require little maintenance and need less water.

Gardening already provides mental and physical benefits, including lowering stress levels and increasing happiness. Tending plants fit for your local ecosystem can also support pollinators like bees and butterflies, which are vital for protecting food supply chains.

As in this case, however, HOAs often get in the way of people's plant preferences.

HOAs have interfered by demanding that people trim beautiful trees. They've insisted that native grasses like clover are just "weeds" and even damaged plants people have already grown.

But change can be made by knowing how to work with an HOA to adjust rules to reflect the needs and desires of residents.

In this gardener's case, the HOA imposed a rule on trees that have a larger caliper — a measurement of the diameter of the tree taken at a specific height. But a 4-inch caliper seemed much too cumbersome to some commenters.

"This almost sounds like they're spec'ing 4" trees to deter people from planting," wrote one person.

Someone else said, "Surely enough people have complained about the price and inconvenience by now — why haven't they changed it?"

Another commented, "Honestly, I would recommend getting on the HOA and trying to change that rule … The best way to fight the HOA is from the inside!"

