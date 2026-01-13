Homeowner flustered after receiving baffling notice from HOA: 'I don't understand'

The Reddit community saw no reason for the HOA demand.

A Redditor encountered a challenge with their homeowners association and looked to the community at r/landscaping for advice.

"Just got a notice from our HOA that we have to get this tree cleaned up. I have no idea where to even start, but really don't want to pay someone to come out and do it. Any help?" wrote the original poster.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Commenters mostly suggested freeing up the ring at the base of the tree and building a mulch pile around it. When soil is piled up close to the trunk, like in this case, it can introduce moisture, which rots wood and can cause infection. These high piles also act as a home for pests, which could then have direct access to the tree.

Worst of all, these cramped conditions can cause roots to grow up through the soil pile. These girdling roots can strangle a tree's vital areas of nutrient transfer as the trunk grows in thickness.

HOAs can be a steep challenge to maintaining a healthy yard. They're regularly uninformed about best practices, and are driven to meet arbitrary aesthetic standards. This can lead to a lot of friction with residents trying to protect mature, healthy trees from removal.

Healthy trees afford a wide range of benefits besides looking great. Shade and transpiration help to combat harmful heat island effects. Their deep root systems help retain moisture and prevent soil erosion. Namely, mature trees improve local air quality and sequester carbon.

It's possible to work constructively with a homeowners association to make sure green spaces are managed responsibly, but it takes a fair bit of work. Overall, the Reddit community saw no reason for the HOA to demand any management of the tree the original poster shared.

"Tree appears healthy? Is it impeding mowing? I don't understand cleaning up?" said one commenter.

"I think it looks great as is, and it will be easy to make it ugly if you or someone starts to make cuts, also potentially making it grow in an odd way," replied another.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



