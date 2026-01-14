HOA slams new homeowners with violation notice over long-standing property feature: 'That's a new low'

"There should have been some exchange in the closing from the HOA."

One homeowner's HOA lived up to all the worst aspects of the HOA reputation with a nitpicky, late, and arbitrary violation notice for "weeds" on their lawn.

Posting on an anti-HOA community, the Redditor explained how out of the blue the HOA suddenly made their clover lawn a make-or-break issue.

They purchased the house from their in-laws, who had maintained the property for over 10 years, to support their growing family.

The yard's clover grass had been part of the home since the 1990s. It was even tended by the same landscaper employed by the HOA president and most of its residents.

All seemed to be going hunky dory for the new homeowner. That is, until the HOA objected to the clover and broadcast that they would send a violation notice for having "too many weeds."

"These are not weeds!" the original poster objected. "This is literally how the grass looks."

Despite their belief that they were in the right, they wanted to know whether the HOA was actually capable of punishing them or had any justification to do so.

This situation showcases an ongoing issue: HOAs often hinder residents from adopting environmentally and financially beneficial home updates.

Across the country, many homeowners face resistance from HOAs when trying to implement eco-friendly moves, such as installing solar panels or native plant lawns. Some homeowners can have success by working with HOAs to change bylaws.

Clover is an appealing option for homeowners. It's inexpensive, resilient in dry conditions, crowds out actual weeds, and is a boon for pollinators. There's also less watering and mowing required, and no need for potentially harmful fertilizers or herbicides.

As the OP alluded to, it certainly doesn't resemble a weed and actually carries a nice green color year-round.

It's clear the HOA was targeting the clover lawn for being different, which is a maneuver that rankled the Reddit community.

"That's a new low," a poster opined. "I hope you get the help you need."

"There should have been some exchange in the closing from the HOA saying there [are] no outstanding issues/violations," a user suggested. "So OP needs to find that in their paperwork."

"Weeds are just plants that are growing where you don't want them," a commenter explained. "If you have a clover lawn, then grass could be considered a weed."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.