Shopper stunned after looking inside picnic basket purchased at local thrift store: 'I've always wanted one'

"I hope you have a lovely time when putting it to use."

One of the most alluring aspects of thrifting is that you never truly know what goods a store has to offer until you step inside and take a look around.

A user on Reddit was so excited about their unexpected find in a local secondhand store that they shared pictures of their treasure on the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls.

In the images, the thrilled thrifter showed off their new picnic basket, complete with a full setup for a four-person picnic. The basket included four each of the essentials — cutlery, cups, and two types of plates — as well as salt and pepper shakers, a wine bottle opener, a mini cutting board, and a classic, red and white checkered tablecloth.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In total, the thrifter only spent $15 for the set.



While the mystery of thrifting can be exhilarating, another appealing element is the shockingly low prices, even for unused or barely used goods.

Users posting in r/ThriftStoreHauls have shared all sorts of incredible deals on everyday and luxury items. One shopper found an All-Clad frying pan in pristine condition for $7, while an extremely lucky person bought an autographed Taylor Swift CD for just $1.99. Someone else paid $60 for a practically unused Breville Smart Oven Pro and a pair of Williams-Sonoma cookie sheets, which would have cost them over $400 brand new.

The money-saving deals are enough to persuade some people to shop secondhand, but many thrifters also make the decision to thrift used goods because it is more sustainable in a hyper-consumerist society.

When people decide to buy secondhand, perfectly functional, used goods are saved from joining the 2.12 billion tons of waste that enter landfills every year. Shopping for used goods instead of brand-new items also helps to decrease demand and overproduction — as well as the associated pollution and toxic byproducts.

Thrifting is just one way to reduce one's environmental footprint, and posts such as the OP's are bound to continue to impress and inspire shoppers eager to discover their own unique treasures.

Users who commented on the post were jealous of the thrift shopper's new picnic basket but were also excited for them.

"I've always wanted one! I do have a vintage wicker picnic basket, but I want a set so bad!" said one person.

"That's beautiful!" wrote another. "I hope you have a lovely time when putting it to use."

