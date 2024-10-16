Shopper thrilled after uncovering price tag slapped on brand-new appliance at local thrift store: 'A life changer'

"I have one of these and rarely use my actual oven anymore."

A savvy shopper's jaw-dropping thrift store find is making waves on Reddit, proving that one person's castoff can be another's treasure.

The lucky bargain hunter scored a high-end Breville Smart Oven Pro for a mere $60 — a whopping $240 less than its typical retail price.

The Redditor shared their excitement in the r/ThriftStoreHauls community, dubbing the appliance their "white whale."

They posted, "My white whale was $60! Breville Smart Oven Pro. Maybe used once and came with Williams-Sonoma cookie sheets."



The accompanying photos showcase a pristine silver Smart Oven Pro that looks barely touched, along with bonus baking sheets from the upscale kitchenware retailer.

Photo Credit: Reddit

This incredible deal highlights the often-overlooked potential of thrift store shopping. Beyond just saving money, thrifting can unearth top-tier items at bargain-basement prices, including high-end furniture, jewelry, clothing, and, yes, even coveted kitchenware.

It's a mutual victory for both your wallet and the environment. By giving pre-loved items a new home, thrifters help keep usable goods out of landfills, reducing waste and conserving resources.

The Breville Smart Oven Pro is a culinary powerhouse, capable of everything from toasting to slow cooking. Its compact size and energy conservation make it an eco-friendly alternative to firing up a full-sized oven for small cooking tasks. This find demonstrates how thrifting can help people access high-quality, energy-efficient appliances that might otherwise be out of reach.

Fellow Redditors were quick to celebrate the thrifter's good fortune.

One user gushed: "Omg a life changer!! I found mine a little over a year ago for $15. As a home cook I rarely use my oven anymore. Only for big trays of cookies! Congrats!!!"

Another chimed in: "Congratulations!! That's a great find and it looks like it's new!"

A third user shared their own experience, saying: "I have one of these and rarely use my actual oven anymore. It's amazing! Hope you enjoy it."

