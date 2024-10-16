  • Home Home

Shopper thrilled after uncovering price tag slapped on brand-new appliance at local thrift store: 'A life changer'

"I have one of these and rarely use my actual oven anymore."

by Leslie Sattler
"I have one of these and rarely use my actual oven anymore."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A savvy shopper's jaw-dropping thrift store find is making waves on Reddit, proving that one person's castoff can be another's treasure.

The lucky bargain hunter scored a high-end Breville Smart Oven Pro for a mere $60 — a whopping $240 less than its typical retail price.

The Redditor shared their excitement in the r/ThriftStoreHauls community, dubbing the appliance their "white whale."

They posted, "My white whale was $60! Breville Smart Oven Pro. Maybe used once and came with Williams-Sonoma cookie sheets."


💡Make money recycling your old stuff


Looking for an easy way to clean out your closet and get paid for the trouble? Trashie has you covered.

Trashie's Take Back Bags cost $20 but earn you $30 in rewards, which means you're making money every time you fill one up with old clothes, shoes, linens, or bags.

GET PAID

Trashie | Take Back Bag

The Cool Down may receive a commission on purchases made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

The accompanying photos showcase a pristine silver Smart Oven Pro that looks barely touched, along with bonus baking sheets from the upscale kitchenware retailer.

"I have one of these and rarely use my actual oven anymore."
Photo Credit: Reddit

This incredible deal highlights the often-overlooked potential of thrift store shopping. Beyond just saving money, thrifting can unearth top-tier items at bargain-basement prices, including high-end furniture, jewelry, clothing, and, yes, even coveted kitchenware.

Watch now: Can the government create hurricanes?

It's a mutual victory for both your wallet and the environment. By giving pre-loved items a new home, thrifters help keep usable goods out of landfills, reducing waste and conserving resources.

The Breville Smart Oven Pro is a culinary powerhouse, capable of everything from toasting to slow cooking. Its compact size and energy conservation make it an eco-friendly alternative to firing up a full-sized oven for small cooking tasks. This find demonstrates how thrifting can help people access high-quality, energy-efficient appliances that might otherwise be out of reach.

Fellow Redditors were quick to celebrate the thrifter's good fortune.

🗣️ What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

🔘 Cheaper clothes 🤑

🔘 Trendier items 😎

🔘 Reduced environmental impact 🌎

🔘 I don't thrift 🚫

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

One user gushed: "Omg a life changer!! I found mine a little over a year ago for $15. As a home cook I rarely use my oven anymore. Only for big trays of cookies! Congrats!!!"

Another chimed in: "Congratulations!! That's a great find and it looks like it's new!"

A third user shared their own experience, saying: "I have one of these and rarely use my actual oven anymore. It's amazing! Hope you enjoy it."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x